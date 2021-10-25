Bank of Montreal Can Buys 22,528 Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of McEwen Mining worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,258,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 15,165,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,951 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth $11,509,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,502,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 333,588 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MUX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

MUX stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

