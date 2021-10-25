Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KAMN opened at $37.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.33. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. Analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

