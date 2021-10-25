Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,532 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GMS were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,585,000 after purchasing an additional 388,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,637 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $23,750,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,015,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

