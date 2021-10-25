Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $12,985,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 96.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 245,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 120,697 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,699,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 623,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after purchasing an additional 90,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,484,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEI opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

