Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,055,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 713,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 97,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

