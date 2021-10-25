Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,028 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.20% of C4 Therapeutics worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jolie Siegel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

