Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 74,985 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accuray by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accuray by 24.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Accuray by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARAY. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

