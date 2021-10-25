Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KPTI. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.27 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $397.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.