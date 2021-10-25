Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

