Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases Shares of 1,141,239 Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,141,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

IDEX stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $895.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.30.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of Ideanomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

