Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,981 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 87,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of SGC stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $413.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $130.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.