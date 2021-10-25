Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,020 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Village Super Market worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 628.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Village Super Market by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Village Super Market by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

