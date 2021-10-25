Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 target price on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $5.06 price target on shares of Bankinter and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Bankinter to a buy rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.52. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.2154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.00%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.