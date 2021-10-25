Barclays’ (BARC) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 234.44 ($3.06).

LON BARC opened at GBX 201.65 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.03. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 101.16 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £33.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

