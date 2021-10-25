Barclays Lowers BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Equal Weight

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BPER Banca stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

