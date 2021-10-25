Barclays Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $77.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.43.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $857,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

