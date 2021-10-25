Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from 230.00 to 245.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barclays traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 47350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BCS. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BCS raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,931,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

