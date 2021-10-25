Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $176.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 10.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.18. 2,912,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

