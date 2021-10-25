Barclays Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $70.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.90.

NYSE GM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of General Motors by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 267,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,085,000 after buying an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of General Motors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,806,932 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $147,953,000 after buying an additional 164,752 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 191,308 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 39,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,120,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $164,474,000 after buying an additional 72,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

