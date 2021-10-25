Barclays Raises Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 545

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHB. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 620 ($8.10).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON:SHB opened at GBX 618 ($8.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 621.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 615.82. Shaftesbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.