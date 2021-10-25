Barclays Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.19).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

