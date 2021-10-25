Barclays Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.67 ($44.31).

Renault stock opened at €31.15 ($36.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €31.07. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

