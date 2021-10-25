Barclays Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.70 ($38.47).

Uniper stock opened at €39.00 ($45.88) on Monday. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €37.53 ($44.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.41.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

