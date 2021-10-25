Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $32.50 price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.