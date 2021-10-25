BeatzCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000572 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00035148 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

