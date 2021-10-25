Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDRFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. 37,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,438. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.61. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

