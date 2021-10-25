Benchmark Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,712.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and $11,712.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00210003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103987 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MARK is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,047,871 coins and its circulating supply is 2,853,442 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

