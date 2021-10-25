Berenberg Bank Boosts Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to 245.00

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from 230.00 to 245.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BCS raised Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Barclays to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.14.

BCS stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.54. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 268.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 64.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 84.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

