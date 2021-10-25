Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,611.62 ($99.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £38.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,901.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,700.26. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 52 week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

