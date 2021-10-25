BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,377,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,858 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners makes up approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $92,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 551,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

BGC Partners stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

