Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,750. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.29. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bilibili by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,085,000 after buying an additional 201,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bilibili by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth $4,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

