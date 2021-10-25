BinaryX (BNX) Market Capitalization Hits $232.73 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $232.73 million and $18.55 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $115.05 or 0.00183052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006239 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.59 or 0.00610349 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

