Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC on exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $111,894.87 and $64,093.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00069007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00073902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,585.16 or 1.00425539 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.56 or 0.06607459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021227 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

