Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.89) and the lowest is ($2.84). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($3.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to ($9.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $2,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.99. 7,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,101. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.99.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

