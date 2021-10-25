BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management grew its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.55% of BioLife Solutions worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 141.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $553,107.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,405,228.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,714. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

