BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.
Shares of BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
