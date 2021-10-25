BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of BNTX opened at $278.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.