Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRDF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bird Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

