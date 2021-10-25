Bitball Treasure Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.98 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and $251,709.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $77.73 or 0.00123530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.