BitWhite Price Tops $0.0033 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 25th. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. BitWhite has a total market cap of $120,751.75 and $168,889.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

