Black Stone Minerals (BSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.