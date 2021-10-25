BlackRock Inc. Has $29.66 Million Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $29,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 212,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $26,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,300 shares of company stock worth $762,291. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

