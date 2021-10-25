BlackRock Inc. Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS opened at $344.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $200.88 and a one year high of $365.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

