BlackRock Inc. Has $32.17 Million Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 577,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.15% of FRP worth $32,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of FRP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 25,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

FRPH stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The company has a market cap of $526.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 130.43%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter.

FRP Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.