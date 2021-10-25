BlackRock Inc. Has $32.60 Million Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 838,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $32,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LORL opened at $48.90 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

