BlackRock Inc. Invests $31.29 Million in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,285,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.00% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $275,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $5.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

