BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,767 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $31,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 182.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.