BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,132,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.60% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 111.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $29.94 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $837.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

