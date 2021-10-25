BlackRock Inc. Sells 72,744 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Atlas worth $30,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 319,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Atlas by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Atlas by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,537,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 589,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

