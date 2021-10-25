Blockpass Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $221,630.58 and $550.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

