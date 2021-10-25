Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.53% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $279,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

